FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded 48.6% higher against the US dollar. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, Fatbtc and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market cap of $438,537.00 and $7,859.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00038987 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001204 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000308 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000475 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

