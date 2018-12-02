FY2019 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Lowered by Analyst

Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 4.06%. Tilly’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

TLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Tilly’s stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $352.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.13. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the third quarter valued at $250,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 517,294 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $9,569,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $138,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,393,521 shares of company stock valued at $99,783,814. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

