G8 Education Ltd (GEM) Insider Mark Johnson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

G8 Education Ltd (ASX:GEM) insider Mark Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of G8 Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.82 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of A$28,200.00 ($20,000.00).

ASX:GEM traded down A$0.03 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$2.80 ($1.99). The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,200,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.22. G8 Education Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.67 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of A$4.71 ($3.34).

G8 Education Company Profile

G8 Education Limited owns, operates, franchises, and manages child care centers. The company provides developmental and educational child care services. As of December 31, 2017 it operated 495 centers in Australia; and 21 centers in Singapore. The company is headquartered in Varsity Lakes, Australia.

