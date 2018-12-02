GAM Holding AG Purchases 443,571 Shares of Xerium Technologies, Inc. (XRM)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Xerium Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:XRM) by 818.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,571 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Xerium Technologies were worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xerium Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Xerium Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Xerium Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Xerium Technologies by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Xerium Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th.

Shares of NYSE XRM opened at $13.49 on Friday. Xerium Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Xerium Technologies Company Profile

Xerium Technologies, Inc provides industrial consumable products and services. It operates through two segments, Machine Clothing and Roll Covers. The Machine Clothing segment provides various types of industrial textiles used on paper-making machines and other industrial applications. It manufactures forming fabrics that are used at the beginning of paper-making machines; press felts for carrying the paper sheet through a series of press rolls that mechanically press water from the sheet under high pressure; and dryer fabrics that transport the paper sheet through the drying section of paper-making machines.

