GAM Holding AG Sells 14,129 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,663 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,999,184 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,350,708,000 after purchasing an additional 313,663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.8% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,776,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,014 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 644.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,927,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $604,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,579,725 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $656,962,000 after purchasing an additional 531,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,303,279 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $464,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,426 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Halliburton from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Societe Generale set a $42.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $40.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of HAL opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

