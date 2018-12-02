Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ:GPIC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:GPIC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gaming Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.

Get Gaming Partners International alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/gaming-partners-international-corp-to-issue-dividend-of-0-12-gpic.html.

About Gaming Partners International

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.