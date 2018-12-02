Gaming Partners International Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (GPIC)

Gaming Partners International Corp. (NASDAQ:GPIC) announced a dividend on Friday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th.
NASDAQ:GPIC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gaming Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44.
About Gaming Partners International
Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services.
