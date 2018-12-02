Gamma Communications (GAMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gamma Communications from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gamma Communications to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.80) in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 927.50 ($12.12).

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Shares of GAMA opened at GBX 804 ($10.51) on Friday. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 3rd. The company reported GBX 13.40 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.