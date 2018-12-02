Garlicoin Trading Up 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 42.7% higher against the US dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $31,748.00 and $523.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 22,574,285 coins and its circulating supply is 12,574,285 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.