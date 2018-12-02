GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GLOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley started coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

GasLog Partners LP Unit stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $950.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 33.57%. Analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $56,250,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $13,944,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth $8,196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

