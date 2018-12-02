Gazit Globe (GZT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Gazit Globe Ltd (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 3074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Gazit Globe (NYSE:GZT) (TSE:GZT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Gazit Globe had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $188.52 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GZT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gazit Globe by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,673,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gazit Globe by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 199,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gazit Globe by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,765,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gazit Globe by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gazit Globe by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (NYSE:GZT)

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries.

