Gems (GEM) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Gems has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Gems token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a market cap of $1.64 million and $48,021.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024190 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.01 or 0.02399982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00126235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00193980 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.71 or 0.09591735 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,488,025 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

