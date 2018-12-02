Gentherm (THRM) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (PFTI) Financial Contrast

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Gentherm and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentherm 2.31% 14.28% 9.34% Puradyn Filter Technologies -8.26% N/A -18.03%

Volatility & Risk

Gentherm has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gentherm and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentherm 1 4 5 0 2.40 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gentherm currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.39%. Given Gentherm’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gentherm is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gentherm and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentherm $985.68 million 1.64 $35.22 million $2.31 20.10 Puradyn Filter Technologies $2.25 million 1.30 -$1.23 million N/A N/A

Gentherm has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gentherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentherm beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

Puradyn Filter Technologies Company Profile

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn trademark. Its Puradyn systems clean oil by providing a second circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and evaporation process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company's products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

