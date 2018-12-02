George K. Chow Sells 1,200 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc (TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director George K. Chow sold 1,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.39, for a total value of C$11,268.00.

TOT opened at C$10.05 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$9.17 and a 1 year high of C$15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Total Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Total Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

