Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $229,000 in Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 554,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,694 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 44,288 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,072,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,047,000 after acquiring an additional 199,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Immunomedics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,145,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMU opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Immunomedics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Immunomedics had a negative return on equity of 85.57% and a negative net margin of 12,701.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMMU. BidaskClub raised shares of Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Immunomedics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Immunomedics Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

