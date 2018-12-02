Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 614,241 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 96.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 69.2% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 86,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

OC stock opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $42.88 and a 12-month high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

