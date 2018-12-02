Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of AMRX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

