Gifto (GTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.95 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Allbit and Bibox. Gifto has a market cap of $16.23 million and $2.95 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.73 or 0.02371803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00126933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00193604 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.68 or 0.09681919 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,819,169 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Kryptono, Bibox, Binance, CPDAX, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Bancor Network, OKEx, Upbit, Cobinhood, Allbit, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.