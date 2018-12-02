Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

