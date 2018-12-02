Glencore (GLCNF) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a coverage optimism score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Glencore’s ranking:

GLCNF stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

