Golar LNG (GLNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Golar LNG's fourth-quarter results are likely to get a boost on the back of improved shipping activity. Fourth-quarter TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) is expected in the band of $70,000 – $80,000, almost double the third quarter figure of $41,200. The company is already seeing a significant increase in free cash flow from the onset of Hilli Episeyo operation as well as other positive factors. We are also encouraged by the company's efforts to reward shareholders in the form of dividend payments. Recently, Golar LNG raised its dividend payment to 15 cents per share from the previous 12.5 cents. However, the company's high operating expenses are expected to dent bottom-line growth in the fourth quarter. Moreover, the shipping space is highly competitive and it can become a hindrance to growth. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNG. BidaskClub cut shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 654,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,198,000 after acquiring an additional 395,298 shares during the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,936,000 after acquiring an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 141,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

