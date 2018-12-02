Gold Pressed Latinum Price Hits $0.0903 (GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Gold Pressed Latinum has a total market capitalization of $23,173.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.02223701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00494033 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024291 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00019019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018177 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It launched on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. The official website for Gold Pressed Latinum is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Gold Pressed Latinum Coin Trading

Gold Pressed Latinum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Pressed Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

