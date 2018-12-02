Gordon Tunstall Sells 10,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Director Gordon Tunstall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,887.00, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,904,000 after acquiring an additional 441,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,573,000 after acquiring an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 757,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,373,000 after acquiring an additional 172,693 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 669,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,380,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 301,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,394 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

