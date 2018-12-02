Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOV. ValuEngine upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Government Properties Income Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Government Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.00.

GOV stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.55%. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 243.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Government Properties Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

