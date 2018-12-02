Grainger PLC (GRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 335.40 ($4.38).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Numis Securities raised Grainger to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 369 ($4.82) in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

LON GRI traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 253.20 ($3.31). 1,248,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,206. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of GBX 243.05 ($3.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 385.25 ($5.03).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a GBX 3.52 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.74.

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides fund management, asset management, and property management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

