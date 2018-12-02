Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 6,707 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,542,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,280,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,040,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,039,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,973,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,984,000 after buying an additional 549,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,017,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashler Capital LLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 2,487,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after buying an additional 160,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 2,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Wright sold 5,404 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $480,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $99.94.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.88 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/great-lakes-advisors-llc-purchases-6707-shares-of-msc-industrial-direct-co-inc-msm.html.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.