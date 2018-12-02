Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $7.65 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,080,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st.

