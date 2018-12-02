Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 11,248 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,267,000 after purchasing an additional 132,805 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $5,089,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 338,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IART opened at $53.63 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

In other news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of Integra Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,475,927.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill acquired 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

