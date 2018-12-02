Green Plains (GPRE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) shot up 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.25. 1,262,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 699,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPRE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Plains from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Green Plains’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Briggs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Walter S. Cronin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $93,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,111.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 6,817.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 13.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 330,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,523 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the second quarter worth about $1,320,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

