Gregory J. Herrema Sells 17,235 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $4,257,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMO opened at $249.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75. The stock has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,661,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. UBS Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

