GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.72. 747,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 935,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Santander upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.2283 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% in the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

