Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.76 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 34.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,327,000 after purchasing an additional 155,973 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the third quarter valued at about $3,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

