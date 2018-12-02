GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.10 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,840 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.13% of TTM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 22,508.5% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $428,000.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Cross Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $59,917.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,754.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip G. Franklin purchased 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $57,780.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,128.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $755.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.89 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/02/gsa-capital-partners-llp-invests-2-10-million-in-ttm-technologies-inc-ttmi.html.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.