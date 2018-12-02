GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,336,220 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531,516 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,705,625 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766,709 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,168,811 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,724,000 after acquiring an additional 408,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,513,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,727 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $37.28 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 62.56% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

