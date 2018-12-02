GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 13,036 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 75.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,414,000 after purchasing an additional 670,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,083,000 after purchasing an additional 652,069 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $15,167,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 112.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 77.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 307,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 133,838 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,071.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $71.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

