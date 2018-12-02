Gulden (NLG) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 2nd. During the last week, Gulden has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000578 BTC on popular exchanges including Nocks, YoBit, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.91 million and $19,766.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00812439 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 477,032,420 coins and its circulating supply is 415,032,420 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bleutrade, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, LiteBit.eu and Nocks. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

