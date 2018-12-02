GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($2.39) Per Share (GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Investment analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.39) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.40). Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q2 2019 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($7.70) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $211.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $181.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $197.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $123.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $105.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.25.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($0.28). GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.63% and a negative net margin of 1,574.21%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 11.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 29.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 18.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

