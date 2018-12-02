Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.6% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 340,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 12.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,447,000 after buying an additional 223,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,799,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,605,000 after buying an additional 500,007 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 340.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 902,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 697,435 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,863,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,798,000 after buying an additional 200,309 shares during the period.

HBI opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 85.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Evans bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $97,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,866,376.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen bought 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $147,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 91,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,162.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

