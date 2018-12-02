Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. B. Riley upped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,024. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.80%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $109,259.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $968,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

