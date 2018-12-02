Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

HVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $424.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.60%.

Haverty Furniture Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,688,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,070,000 after acquiring an additional 164,255 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 366.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 147,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,932,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 93.1% during the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

