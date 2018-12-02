HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,199 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 900.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 200.0% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:HDB opened at $101.42 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $85.43 and a 1-year high of $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

