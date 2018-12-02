Head to Head Comparison: Alkaline Water (WTER) & US Foods (USFD)

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) and US Foods (NYSE:USFD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alkaline Water and US Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkaline Water 0 0 0 0 N/A US Foods 0 5 8 0 2.62

US Foods has a consensus price target of $37.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given US Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe US Foods is more favorable than Alkaline Water.

Profitability

This table compares Alkaline Water and US Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkaline Water -22.16% -263.88% -76.52% US Foods 2.33% 13.04% 4.19%

Volatility & Risk

Alkaline Water has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Foods has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkaline Water and US Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkaline Water $19.81 million 5.89 -$6.68 million N/A N/A US Foods $24.15 billion 0.30 $444.29 million $0.91 36.46

US Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Alkaline Water.

Summary

US Foods beats Alkaline Water on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc., markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations. The company was formerly known as USF Holding Corp. and changed its name to US Foods Holding Corp. in February 2016. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

