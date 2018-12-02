Head-To-Head Comparison: Forest City Realty Trust (FCE.A) versus AmBase (ABCP)

Forest City Realty Trust (NYSE:FCE.A) and AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest City Realty Trust 95.00% N/A N/A AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest City Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest City Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Forest City Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forest City Realty Trust is more favorable than AmBase.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Forest City Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forest City Realty Trust and AmBase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest City Realty Trust $911.90 million 7.52 $206.03 million N/A N/A AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A

Forest City Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Dividends

Forest City Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AmBase does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Forest City Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmBase has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Forest City Realty Trust beats AmBase on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forest City Realty Trust

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc. is engaged in operation, development, management and acquisition of office, retail and apartment real estate and land throughout the United States. The Company’s segments include Office, Retail, Apartments, Development, Corporate and Other. Its Office segment owns, acquires and operates office and life science buildings. Its Retail segment owns, acquires and operates regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers and amenity retail within its mixed-use projects. Its Apartments segment owns, acquires and operates rental properties, including upscale and middle-market apartments, adaptive reuse developments and subsidized senior housing. Its Development segment represents the development and construction of office and life science buildings, regional malls, specialty/urban retail centers, amenity retail, apartments, condominiums and mixed-use projects.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

