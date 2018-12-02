Head to Head Comparison: IKONICS (IKNX) & GoPro (GPRO)

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get IKONICS alerts:

This table compares IKONICS and GoPro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IKONICS 1.96% 2.77% 2.09% GoPro -17.77% -70.45% -21.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IKONICS and GoPro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IKONICS $17.24 million 1.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A GoPro $1.18 billion 0.65 -$182.87 million ($1.06) -4.79

IKONICS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoPro.

Risk & Volatility

IKONICS has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoPro has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IKONICS and GoPro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IKONICS 0 0 0 0 N/A GoPro 3 4 3 0 2.00

GoPro has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Given GoPro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GoPro is more favorable than IKONICS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of IKONICS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of GoPro shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of IKONICS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of GoPro shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IKONICS beats GoPro on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

IKONICS Company Profile

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. The company sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers. It also provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry; products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass, and silicon wafers; and products related to proprietary inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through domestic and international distributors, magazine advertising, trade shows, and Internet. IKONICS Corporation also exports its products to North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company was formerly known as The Chromaline Corporation and changed its name to IKONICS Corporation in December 2002. IKONICS Corporation was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video. It also offers mounts and accessories comprising equipment-based mounts consisting of helmet, handlebar, roll bar, and tripod mounts that enable consumers to wear the mount on their bodies, such as wrist housings, chest harnesses, and head straps. GoPro, Inc. markets and sells its products through retailers and wholesale distributors, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as Woodman Labs, Inc. and changed its name to GoPro, Inc. in February 2014. GoPro, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IKONICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IKONICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.