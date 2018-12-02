Head to Head Comparison: XsunX (XSNX) versus STR (STRI)

STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) and XsunX (OTCMKTS:XSNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of XsunX shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of STR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for STR and XsunX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A XsunX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

STR has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XsunX has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares STR and XsunX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million 0.44 -$5.10 million N/A N/A XsunX $1.17 million 0.88 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

XsunX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than STR.

Profitability

This table compares STR and XsunX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -40.86% -18.67% -15.85% XsunX -1,166.78% N/A -12,398.26%

Summary

STR beats XsunX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

STR Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers. Its encapsulants can be used in crystalline silicon and thin-film solar modules. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut. STR Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Zhen Fa New Energy (U.S.) Co., Ltd.

XsunX Company Profile

XsunX, Inc. engages in the design, sale, and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) power generation, energy storage, and energy use management technologies in the United States. The company provides project assessment and installation services, including technology selection, system engineering, procurement, permission, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. It also offers various energy production and management technologies; and energy storage systems comprising lithium batteries, charge/discharge controls, and demand charge management software products. It serves commercial and residential solar PV markets. The company was formerly known as Sun River Mining Inc. and changed its name to XsunX, Inc. in September 2003. XsunX, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Aliso Viejo, Colorado.

