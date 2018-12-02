Head to Head Contrast: FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (FHLB) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FHLB) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

Get FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 21.60% 18.09% 0.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH $5.02 million 3.40 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $43.93 billion 2.40 $8.74 billion $6.53 11.22

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and Royal Bank of Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 6 0 2.50

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Royal Bank of Canada’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Royal Bank of Canada is more favorable than FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bank, a community bank, provides financial services and banking products. The company offers deposit products, such as business checking and savings accounts; checking plans, including personal, interest, and e checking plans; savings plans comprising personal savings, personal high yield money market accounts, health savings accounts, and fixed term time certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loan products consisting of working capital and professional lines of credit, commercial real estate financing loans, construction financing loans, business expansion loans, small business administration loans, and letters of credit, as well as machinery, commercial vehicle, and equipment financing services; and consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit, home equity loans, automobile loans, and personal loans. In addition, the company offers cash management services; business professional services; automated clearing house, business online banking, courier, check images and checking account statements, merchant credit card, and remote deposit capture services; sweep accounts; and wire transfers. Further, it provides personal online banking services; and other services, such as overdraft protection, automated teller machines, credit and debit cards, and direct deposits. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, and individuals located primarily in the Los Angeles and Orange County areas of California. It operates two full-service branches in Whittier and Santa Fe Springs, California. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, California.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals. Its Wealth Management segment offers a suite of investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products and services directly to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. The company's Insurance segment provides life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, group, and reinsurance products and solutions through retail insurance branches, field sales representatives, advice centers, and online network, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. Its Investor and Treasury Services segment offers asset services, custody, payments, and treasury services for financial and other institutional investors. This segment also provides cash management, correspondent banking, and trade finance for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. The company's Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, and structuring and trading for public and private companies, institutional investors, governments, and central banks. Royal Bank of Canada was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRIENDLY HILLS/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.