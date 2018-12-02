Head to Head Contrast: KapStone Paper and Packaging (KS) vs. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (NDGPY)

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Get KapStone Paper and Packaging alerts:

KapStone Paper and Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. KapStone Paper and Packaging pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

KapStone Paper and Packaging has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of KapStone Paper and Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KapStone Paper and Packaging and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KapStone Paper and Packaging 0 6 0 0 2.00 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

KapStone Paper and Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $30.80, suggesting a potential downside of 11.87%. Given KapStone Paper and Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KapStone Paper and Packaging is more favorable than NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KapStone Paper and Packaging 9.99% 18.99% 6.80% NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KapStone Paper and Packaging and NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KapStone Paper and Packaging $3.32 billion 1.03 $243.50 million $1.32 26.48 NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR $5.75 billion 0.82 $643.52 million N/A N/A

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than KapStone Paper and Packaging.

Summary

KapStone Paper and Packaging beats NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Company Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products. It also offers specialty paper products, including kraft paper, such as multiwall paper used to produce bags for agricultural products, pet food, baking products, cement and chemicals; specialty products comprising shingle wraps, end caps, roll wraps, and dunnage bags; and lightweight paper. In addition, this segment provides saturating kraft paper under the Durasorb trade name for use in construction, electronics manufacturing, and furniture manufacturing industries; and unbleached folding carton board under the Kraftpak trade name to integrated and independent converters in the folding carton industry. The Distribution segment distributes corrugated and other specialty packaging products consisting of stretch films, void fills, carton sealing tapes, and other specialty tapes. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

NINE DRAGONS PA/ADR Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including Kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; and high performance corrugating medium and coated duplex boards. It also provides recycled printing and writing paper, such as uncoated wood-free paper and office paper; capacitor tissue paper; low and high voltage, ultra-high-voltage transformer coil winding, and heat-resistant insulating paper; and Kraft pulp. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of Best Result Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KapStone Paper and Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.