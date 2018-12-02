Head-To-Head Contrast: SMTC (SMTX) & Sparton (SPA)

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) and Sparton (NYSE:SPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Sparton shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Sparton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

SMTC has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparton has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SMTC and Sparton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16% Sparton -2.22% 16.07% 5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SMTC and Sparton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A Sparton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMTC and Sparton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMTC $139.23 million 0.60 -$7.84 million N/A N/A Sparton $374.99 million 0.38 -$8.25 million N/A N/A

SMTC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sparton.

Summary

Sparton beats SMTC on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Sparton Company Profile

Sparton Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides design, development, and manufacturing services for electromechanical devices; and engineered products in electromechanical value stream worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing & Design Services (MDS), and Engineered Components & Products (ECP). The MDS segment is involved in the contract design, manufacture, and aftermarket repair and refurbishment of printed circuit card assemblies, sub-assemblies, full product assemblies, and cable/wire harnesses, as well as development of embedded software and software quality assurance services in connection with medical devices and diagnostic equipment. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology customers serving the medical and biotechnology, military and aerospace, and industrial and commercial markets. The ECP segment designs, develops, and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense, and commercial applications. It offers anti-submarine warfare devices for the U.S. Navy and foreign governments; rugged flat panel display systems for military panel PC workstations, air traffic control and industrial, and commercial marine applications; and high performance industrial grade computer systems and peripherals, as well as develops and markets commercial products for underwater acoustics and microelectromechanical based inertial measurement. This segment also performs an engineering development function for the United States military and prime defense contractors. Sparton Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

