Head to Head Review: CAS Medical Systems (CASM) & Nevro (NVRO)

CAS Medical Systems (NASDAQ:CASM) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAS Medical Systems -27.75% N/A -48.71% Nevro -11.64% -17.89% -9.76%

Volatility and Risk

CAS Medical Systems has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CAS Medical Systems and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAS Medical Systems $18.76 million 2.94 -$2.33 million ($0.27) -7.07 Nevro $326.67 million 3.83 -$36.65 million ($1.25) -33.21

CAS Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAS Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.7% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.6% of CAS Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nevro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CAS Medical Systems and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAS Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Nevro 2 5 3 0 2.10

Nevro has a consensus price target of $61.20, indicating a potential upside of 47.43%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than CAS Medical Systems.

Summary

Nevro beats CAS Medical Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAS Medical Systems Company Profile

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories, as well as offers FORE-SIGHT ELITE monitors. Its FORE-SIGHT absolute tissue oximeter provides non-invasive and quantitative measurement of oxygenation for cerebral tissue during surgery or critical care situations. The company also offers repair services for parts. It markets products through its own sales force, distributors, and manufacturers' representatives, as well as through hospitals, surgery centers, and outpatient facilities. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. Its solution for chronic pain also includes HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

