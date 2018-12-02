Head-To-Head Review: Coates International (COTE) vs. TPI Composites (TPIC)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Coates International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TPI Composites has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coates International and TPI Composites’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International $10,000.00 18.31 -$8.38 million N/A N/A TPI Composites $930.28 million 1.01 $43.69 million $1.25 21.75

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coates International and TPI Composites, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 N/A TPI Composites 0 0 7 0 3.00

TPI Composites has a consensus target price of $37.36, suggesting a potential upside of 37.39%. Given TPI Composites’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Coates International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. 58.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and TPI Composites’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A -246.71% TPI Composites 2.03% 5.74% 2.16%

Summary

TPI Composites beats Coates International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

