Head to Head Review: FactSet Research Systems (FDS) & Aurora Mobile (JG)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

FactSet Research Systems pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aurora Mobile does not pay a dividend. FactSet Research Systems pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FactSet Research Systems has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 19.78% 58.62% 23.44% Aurora Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.35 billion 6.61 $267.08 million $8.53 27.49 Aurora Mobile $45.38 million 15.58 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for FactSet Research Systems and Aurora Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 2 9 0 0 1.82 Aurora Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $210.22, suggesting a potential downside of 10.35%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.12%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. The company integrates datasets and analytics across asset classes, and supports the workflow of buy-side and sell-side clients. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information, including quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as offers unique and third-party content through desktop, wireless, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, wealth managers, research and performance analysts, risk managers, research professionals, investment bankers, and fixed income professionals. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

